Lexibook JC598FZI1 Frozen Bilingual Educational Laptop with 124 Activities

Frozen Bilingual Educational Laptop with 124 Activities EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES - French and English, Mathematics, Dactylography, General knowledge, Logic, Music, Clock reading. TEST THE KNOWLEDGE - Fun activities with different levels to learn, test and improve one's knowledge. GAMES - Fun games to test logic, memory and speed after learning. GREAT DESIGN - Ergonomics inspired by real laptops, with a realistic mouse and keyboard. Slim elegant design. Convenient size for an easy handgrip. MUSIC & MELODIES! - Musical activities for the first step in music (notes learning, composing and playing melodies) GRAPHIC EFFECTS - LCD screen with animations. HOURS OF FUN! - Computer keyboard to answer the questions and play the games. LANGUAGE - Letters, words, typing and spelling. MATHEMATICS - Numbers and calculation (4 operations). Suitable for ages 4+ years