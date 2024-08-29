Transformers YPAMKG1OP Generation One Mini Series Model Kit 10cm - Optimus Prime

Transformers Generation One Mini Series Model Kit 10cm - Optimus Prime Crafted with precision and care,this collectible action figure showcases Optimus Prime in his iconic robot form. The model kit includes 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and 1 ion blaster, allowing Optimus Prime to wield his powerful arsenal. This Optimus Prime comes with multiple points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses. It can turn around 180 degrees, both arms can rotate 360 degrees and bend up to 150 degrees.