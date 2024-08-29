Tonka TX06121 The CLAW L&S Dump Truck

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take on the toughest terrains with Tonka’s The CLAW Dump Truck. Press inner wheels to pop open claws and climb over obstacles. Or close the tyres for cruise action! This rugged truck features realistic lights and sounds, and is built TONKA tough with sturdy plastic construction! Tonka The CLAW Dump Truck proves why there’s only 1 Tonka – everything else is just a toy. Appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Take on the toughest terrains with Tonka’s The CLAW Dump Truck. Press inner wheels to pop open claws and climb over obstacles. Or close the tyres for cruise action! This rugged truck features realistic lights and sounds, and is built TONKA tough with sturdy plastic construction! Tonka The CLAW Dump Truck proves why there’s only 1 Tonka – everything else is just a toy. Appropriate for ages 3 and up.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.