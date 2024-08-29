Kid K'Nex KN85611 Dino Dudes Building Set

ROAR! STOMP! CHOMP! Do you have a creative preschooler who loves dinosaurs? With the Kid K’NEX Dino Dudes Building Set, they can make 30 different fun dinosaur buddies! This building set contains 100 large parts and pieces with bright colours and premium quality, plus special character parts like eyes, wings, shells, spikes, tails, and more! The soft, chunky, and flexible Kid K’NEX rods & connectors were designed specifically for little hands. This set also comes with an idea sheet for 30 different builds you and your preschooler can create. Encourage and support your children's development by igniting their natural curiosity and creativity. Building with the Dino Dudes Building Set helps hone children's hand and eye coordination, fine motor skills, problem-solving abilities, cognitive functions, and spatial intelligence. Allow your children's imaginations to flourish with this educational toy! Ideal for Ages 3+