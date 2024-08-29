Marketplace.
image 1 of K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)
image 1 of K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)image 2 of K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)image 3 of K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)image 4 of K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)

K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£69.99

£69.99/each

K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)
Building with K'NEX puts children on the path to a fundamental understanding of STEAM subjects and supports key areas of a child's developmental growth. As students click the different parts together and discover how the building system works, they're strengthening hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, and spatial awareness, as well as exercising their imaginations! Use the motor to maximum mechanical fun! This set includes 3 design templates with easy-to-assemble components for a fun building experience. For ‎8 years and up
Over 350 Pieces3 Design TemplatesMotorised

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here