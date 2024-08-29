K'NEX KN12467 Thrill Rides Marble Run 3 Model Building Set (with Motor)

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Building with K'NEX puts children on the path to a fundamental understanding of STEAM subjects and supports key areas of a child's developmental growth. As students click the different parts together and discover how the building system works, they're strengthening hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, and spatial awareness, as well as exercising their imaginations! Use the motor to maximum mechanical fun! This set includes 3 design templates with easy-to-assemble components for a fun building experience. For ‎8 years and up

Building with K'NEX puts children on the path to a fundamental understanding of STEAM subjects and supports key areas of a child's developmental growth. As students click the different parts together and discover how the building system works, they're strengthening hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, and spatial awareness, as well as exercising their imaginations! Use the motor to maximum mechanical fun! This set includes 3 design templates with easy-to-assemble components for a fun building experience. For ‎8 years and up

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.