Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook KITTY01 Power Kitty Programmable Smart Robot Kitten
image 1 of Lexibook KITTY01 Power Kitty Programmable Smart Robot Kittenimage 2 of Lexibook KITTY01 Power Kitty Programmable Smart Robot Kitten

Lexibook KITTY01 Power Kitty Programmable Smart Robot Kitten

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Lexibook KITTY01 Power Kitty Programmable Smart Robot Kitten
A new playful best friend for hours of fun! Controllable in all directions thanks to its remote control and gesture control! Tactile, he reacts when you pet his head and starts to dance! So adorable: His ears move too! Many sound and light effects: his eyes light up with LED lights! Teach numbers Training function : program new dances and instructions and Power Kitty will obey Frolics! He can sit down, lie down, guard a bedroom, say hello, be angry, do yoga and push-ups and many other tricks
ProgrammableTrain your catDances

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here