Wahl 9657/017 Rapid Clip Cord/Cordless Hair Clipper

The Wahl Rapid Clip is a high performance cord/cordless clipper ideal for home hair cutting, with precision ground blades and adjustable taper lever for a wider variety of cutting lengths. The lightweight, compact design makes it easy to work around the contours of the head.

The Clipper delivers up to 120 minutes cordless use on a full charge.