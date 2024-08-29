Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaver

This travel-friendly rechargeable wet/dry electric shaver is shower & waterproof up to one metre. It features flexible foil cutters & a Pivot head for a comfortable shave, a no-slip grip & Travel lock, plus an LED charging indicator.

Flexible foils move with you, providing a more comfortable shave, the advanced foil pattern provides smooth shaves & features a long hair cutter bar as well as a full-size pop-up precision Trimmer detailer.