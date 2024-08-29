Marketplace.
image 1 of Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaver
image 1 of Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaverimage 2 of Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaverimage 3 of Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaverimage 4 of Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaver

Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£59.99

£59.99/each

Wahl 7064/017 Clean & Close Plus Wet/Dry Shaver
This travel-friendly rechargeable wet/dry electric shaver is shower & waterproof up to one metre. It features flexible foil cutters & a Pivot head for a comfortable shave, a no-slip grip & Travel lock, plus an LED charging indicator.Flexible foils move with you, providing a more comfortable shave, the advanced foil pattern provides smooth shaves & features a long hair cutter bar as well as a full-size pop-up precision Trimmer detailer.
3 Cut SystemFlexible FoilsEasy Clean

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here