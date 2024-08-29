Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmer

The Wahl Total Beard Trimmer is ideal for beard & stubble trimming, outlines, necklines and sideburns.

The blades are fully washable and detachable for easy cleaning. Your Total Beard comes with 12 guide combs with optional lengths ranging from 1.5mm – 25mm to create your desired look. For a closer cut, use without the combs to achieve an overall length of 0.5mm.

Advanced Lithium Ion technology provides powerful cutting performance every time with up to 180 minutes cordless run time from only a 1 hour charge.

Built with an ergonomic design and anti-slip grip that reduces vibration, the trimmer is flexible and comfortable to use.