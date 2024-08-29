Marketplace.
image 1 of Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmer
image 1 of Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmerimage 2 of Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmerimage 3 of Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmerimage 4 of Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmer

Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Wahl 9888-802 Total Beard Stubble & Beard Trimmer
The Wahl Total Beard Trimmer is ideal for beard & stubble trimming, outlines, necklines and sideburns.The blades are fully washable and detachable for easy cleaning. Your Total Beard comes with 12 guide combs with optional lengths ranging from 1.5mm – 25mm to create your desired look. For a closer cut, use without the combs to achieve an overall length of 0.5mm.Advanced Lithium Ion technology provides powerful cutting performance every time with up to 180 minutes cordless run time from only a 1 hour charge.Built with an ergonomic design and anti-slip grip that reduces vibration, the trimmer is flexible and comfortable to use.
Precision Ground BladesQuick Charge FunctionWashable Blades

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here