Mattress Topper Single 4 inch, Soft & Fluffy Microfiber Quiltetopperd cover, Extra Thick

Here are the key features of the Premium Quality Bed Topper:

Premium Quality Material: Made from 100% microfiber polyester for a cozy feel, offering extra cushioning and support for shoulders and hips, while revitalizing your mattress for a cloud-like sleeping experience.

Super Soft and Comfortable: Filled with fiber and designed with a loft, this single mattress topper provides a soft, luxurious, and comfortable sleep experience. Its quilted, thick design ensures you can move around easily and enjoy restful sleep.

Elastic Corner Straps: Equipped with strong elastic anchors at each corner to prevent slipping. These straps ensure a snug and secure fit, keeping the topper in place throughout the night.

Breathable & Hypoallergenic: The hypoallergenic filling and breathable microfiber fabric prevent germs, dust mites, mold, bacteria, and other allergens. It's an excellent choice for allergy sufferers due to its breathable and allergen-resistant properties.

Easy to Care & Portable: Machine washable and tumble dryable, the topper maintains its fluffiness after washing. It is suitable for folding beds and bedding, and is perfect for RVs, campervans, and travel trailers, providing extra comfort wherever you need it.