Dr Botanicals La Rose Francaise Eye Serum 15ml

Dr Botanicals La Rose Eye Serum is a hydrating and protective formula infused with antioxidants and fatty acids. It reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness while promoting a healthy and radiant complexion. Experience the benefits of this natural and luxurious eye serum for a refreshed and youthful appearance.

Hydrates and protects delicate eye area Reduces signs of aging and fatigue Promotes a refreshed and youthful look

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Butylene Glycol, Almond Oil PEG-8 Esters, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Olive Oil, PEG-7 Esters, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Bakuchiol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, CI 17200 (Red 33)