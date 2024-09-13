Marketplace.
image 1 of skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30ml
image 1 of skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30mlimage 2 of skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30mlimage 3 of skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30mlimage 4 of skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30ml

skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.90

£17.90/each

skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30ml
Our Acne-Prone Serum is a powerful formula designed for problematic skin prone to acne. With a combination of Salicylic Acid and Centella Asiatica, it reduces blemishes, unclogs pores, and improves skin tone.
Reduces blemishes and unclogs poresImproves skin tone and texturePromotes clearer healthier and more radiant skin

Ingredients

Alcohol denat, Aqua, Glycerin, Salicylic acid, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide, Centella asiatica extract

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here