skinChemists Youth Series Acne Prone Serum Salicylic Acid 2%, Centella Asistica 3% 30ml

Our Acne-Prone Serum is a powerful formula designed for problematic skin prone to acne. With a combination of Salicylic Acid and Centella Asiatica, it reduces blemishes, unclogs pores, and improves skin tone.

Reduces blemishes and unclogs pores Improves skin tone and texture Promotes clearer healthier and more radiant skin

Ingredients

Alcohol denat, Aqua, Glycerin, Salicylic acid, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide, Centella asiatica extract