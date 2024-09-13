skinChemists Youth Series 1% Collagen Mask 50ml

Our Collagen Mask is a nourishing and rejuvenating skincare formula that revives, moisturizes, and softens the skin. With plant-based collagen and amino acids, it deeply nourishes for a youthful and plump complexion. This mask also targets specific skin concerns, improving the overall appearance and texture of the skin.

Nourishes and rejuvenates the skin Deeply moisturizes for a youthful complexion Improves overall appearance and texture

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Gluconolactone, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Laureth-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Calcium Gluconate, Acacia Seyal Gum Extract, Lupinus Albus Seed Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopherol, CI 42090 (Blue 1)