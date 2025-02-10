Skin Research Anti-Ageing Vitamin D & Ceramide Q10 Mask 50ml

Our Vitamin D Co-Enzyme Q10 & Ceramide Mask is a luxurious wash-off mask that improves skin texture, fights signs of ageing, and reduces inflammation. It contains Vitamin D and Q10 antioxidants to protect and detoxify the skin, while ceramide restores and protects the skin's barrier. This formula provides a thorough detox while replenishing the skin, promoting a healthy and radiant complexion.

Improves skin texture and fights signs of aging Promotes a healthy complexion Contains antioxidant ceramide for skin restoration

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Urea, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isoamyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbic Acid, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lactis Lipida, Ceramide 3, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehyroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Limonene

Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)