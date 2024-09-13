Dr Botanicals Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Diffuser Kit

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Revitalize your surroundings with our Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil and Dr Botanicals Natural Wooden Aroma Diffuser Kit. The fresh aroma of Eucalyptus fills the air, offering energy and focus. Paired with the Dr Botanicals Diffuser, this kit integrates aromatherapy, light therapy, and air purification. With 7 light colors, 2 mist modes, and humidification, it creates an uplifting atmosphere. Whether you seek inspiration or wish to revitalize your space, our Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil invites you to rediscover vitality in a rejuvenating experience.

Revitalize your surroundings with our Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil and Dr Botanicals Natural Wooden Aroma Diffuser Kit. The fresh aroma of Eucalyptus fills the air, offering energy and focus. Paired with the Dr Botanicals Diffuser, this kit integrates aromatherapy, light therapy, and air purification. With 7 light colors, 2 mist modes, and humidification, it creates an uplifting atmosphere. Whether you seek inspiration or wish to revitalize your space, our Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil invites you to rediscover vitality in a rejuvenating experience.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.