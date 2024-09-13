Dr Botanicals Natural Lip Refresh Sugar Treatment 50ml

Our natural sugar scrub is a must-have for achieving smooth and plump lips. Infused with peppermint oil, it buffs away dry skin and stimulates circulation, providing a refreshing sensation and a healthier, smoother pout.

Achieve smooth and plump lips Buff away dry and rough skin for youthful results Infused with peppermint oil

Ingredients

Sucrose (Sugar), Prunus amygdalus dulcis (Sweet almond oil), Olea euopea oil (Olive oil), Simmonsia chinensis (Jojoba oil), α-Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Mentha arvensis oil (Peppermint Essential Oil), Limonene*Linalool*