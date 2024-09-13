MD Formula Sensitive Skin Serum Dragon's Blood 5%, Centella Asistica 3%, Evening Primrose Oil 1% 30ml

This formulation includes Dragon's Blood Oil, Centella Asiatica, and Evening Primrose Oil to provide various benefits for the skin. It aims to condition and hydrate the skin, support collagen synthesis, and balance the appearance of the skin. These ingredients work together to promote healthy, nourished, and soothed skin.

Nourishes and hydrates the skin Supports collagen synthesis Promotes healthy and soothed skin

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Propanediol, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Croton Lechleri Resin Extract, Citric Acid, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Xanthan Gum, Centella Asiatica Extract, Limonene*