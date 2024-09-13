skinChemists Youth Series Sensitive Skin Serum Dragon's Blood 5%, Centella Asistica 3%, Evening Primrose Oil 1% 30ml

Our Sensitive Skin Serum is a powerful and effective skincare solution formulated with Dragon's Blood Oil, Centella Asiatica, and Evening Primrose Oil. This potent combination provides gentle exfoliation, evens out complexion, and soothes sensitive skin. Experience the nourishing and rejuvenating benefits of this clean beauty product, designed to promote healthy and calm skin.

Provides gentle exfoliation evens out complexion Promotes healthy skin Nourishing and rejuvenating benefits for calm skin

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Propanediol, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Croton Lechleri Resin Extract, Citric Acid, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Xanthan Gum, Centella Asiatica Extract, Limonene*., Allergens present in this product and estimated amounts*:, Limonene: 0.07608%