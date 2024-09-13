skinChemists Youth Series 2% Collagen Eye Serum 15ml

Our Collagen Eye Serum is a specially formulated treatment that targets the first signs of aging around the delicate eye area. With naturally derived actives, it improves skin elasticity and structure, while promoting a smoother and brighter under-eye area. Experience the benefits of this clean beauty product that supports the skin's natural collagen production for a healthier and more youthful appearance.

Targets signs of aging around the eye area Improves skin elasticity and structure Promotes a smoother and brighter under-eye area

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Glycerin, Allantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Diazolidinyl Urea, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Biosaccharide Gum-4, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Limonene