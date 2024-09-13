Skin Research Intelligent Youth Peptide Serum 50ml

This gel serum is a hydrating and refreshing formula that is quickly absorbed without leaving a greasy residue. It boosts collagen and elasticity, promoting firmer and lifted facial contours. With powerful ingredients like Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 and Rice Starch, it minimizes free radical damage, stimulates blood flow, and provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Oryza sativa starch, Polyglyceryl-2-Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Benzyl alcohol, Xanthan gum, Parfum, Potasium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric acid, Mentha Piperita Leaf Extract, Thymus Vulgaris Flower/Leaf Extract, D-Limonene, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool