Dr Botanicals Vitamin C Anti-Ageing Facial Serum 30ml

Vitamin C Anti-Ageing Facial Serum is a clean beauty product packed with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and Vitamin C to brighten and smooth the skin. This formula also contains Salicylic Acid for pore-refining benefits and Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder for a hydrating and calming effect, promoting healthy and radiant skin.

Natural ingredients for brightening and smoothing Pore-refining benefits with Salicylic Acid Hydrating and calming for radiant skin

Ingredients

Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Cellulose Gum, Chondrus Cripsus Powder, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Salicylic Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil Expressed, Glucose, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol