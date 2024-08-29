skinChemists Youth Series Retinol & Bakuchiol Eye Serum 15ml

Retinol Eye Serum is a powerful solution for addressing puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles around the delicate eye area. Formulated with key plant-based actives, it builds a protective barrier and promotes firming properties.

Reduces puffiness fine lines and wrinkles Builds a protective barrier and promotes firmness Enhances youthfulness and awakens complexion

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butylene Glycol, Polysilicone-11, HDI/trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Gluconolactone, Disodium Phosphate, Polyacrylamide, Sodium Benzoate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Polysorbate 20, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-7, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Biosaccharide Gum-4, Parfum (Fragrance), Calcium Gluconate, Retinol