Organic & Botanic Mandarin Orange Correcting Facial Serum 30ml

Organic & Botanic Mandarin Orange Correcting Facial Serum is a clean beauty formula that combines the power of natural ingredients like Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice and Rosa Moschata Seed Oil. This serum brightens and smooths the skin, while also hydrating and improving the skin barrier. Experience a healthy and calming glow with this trending skincare product.
Brightens and smooth skin with natural ingredientsImproves skin barrier for a healthy glowTrending skincare product for a calming effect

Ingredients

Aqua, Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Cellulose Gum, Chondrus Cripsus Powder, Limonene, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Salicylic Acid, Glucose, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin) Peel Oil, Glycerin, Sorbic Acid, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seabuckthorn) Fruit Oil, Tocopherol

