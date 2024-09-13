Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Sun Protection Body Cream SPF 30 50ml

£13.90

£13.90/each

Dr Botanicals Sun Protection Body Cream SPF 30 is a clean beauty product formulated with natural ingredients like Sweet Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, and Chamomile Extract. This sunscreen not only provides sun protection with SPF 30, but also hydrates and nourishes the skin, leaving it healthy and calm. It is a must-have for those looking for a natural and effective way to protect their skin from harmful UV rays.

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxidibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, PEG-40 Stearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Silica, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragance)

