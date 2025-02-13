Dr Botanicals Activate Deep Cleansing & Pore Purifying Walnut Exfoliator 60ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dr Botanicals Activate Deep Cleansing And Pore Purifying Walnut Exfoliator is a clean beauty formula that combines the power of walnut shell powder, coffee seed extract, and grape seed oil to gently exfoliate and purify the skin. This organic and natural exfoliator brightens and smooths the skin's texture, while also minimizing the appearance of pores. It leaves the skin looking dewy, glazed, and plumped, while maintaining a healthy and calm complexion.

Dr Botanicals Activate Deep Cleansing And Pore Purifying Walnut Exfoliator is a clean beauty formula that combines the power of walnut shell powder, coffee seed extract, and grape seed oil to gently exfoliate and purify the skin. This organic and natural exfoliator brightens and smooths the skin's texture, while also minimizing the appearance of pores. It leaves the skin looking dewy, glazed, and plumped, while maintaining a healthy and calm complexion.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.