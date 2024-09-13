Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Anti-Aging Caffeine Overnight Facial Moisturising Treatment 50ml

£12.90

£12.90/each

Dr Botanicals Anti-Aging Caffeine Overnight Facial Moisturising Treatment 50ml
This Anti-Aging Caffeine Overnight Facial Moisturising Treatment is a specially formulated product that targets common signs of aging. With the power of roasted Coffee Oil, it effectively reduces the appearance of sunspots, redness, and fine lines, giving you a more youthful complexion. The inclusion of Pumpkin Seeds enhances skin conditioning, leaving it feeling fresh and smooth for a revitalized appearance.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl alcohol & Polysorbate 60, Glycerine (Veg), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Coffee Arabica Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Zinc Oxide, Phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin, Stearic acid, Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Seed Oil, α-Tocopherol, Allantoin, Coffea Arabica Seed Oil, Melia Azadirachta Seed Oil, Avena sativa meal extract, Creatine, Xanthan gum, Sodium hyaluronate, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin

