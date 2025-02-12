Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr Botanicals Lavender & Vitamin C Day & Night Moisturiser 50ml

Dr Botanicals Lavender & Vitamin C Day & Night Moisturiser 50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.90

£23.90/each

Sold and sent by Skin Research Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Dr Botanicals Lavender & Vitamin C Day & Night Moisturiser 50ml
Lavender & Vitamin C Day & Night Moisturiser is a hydrating formula enriched with coconut oil, vitamin C, and lavender flower oil for a calming and nourishing experience. This clean beauty product helps brighten and smooth the skin, promoting a healthy and glowing complexion with its natural ingredients.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil, Linalool, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Retinyl Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Gardenia Tahitensis (Tiare Flower) Extract, Limonene, Geraniol, Tocopherol, Coumarin
Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here