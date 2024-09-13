Marketplace.
skinChemists Rose Quartz Mineral Facial Serum 30ml
skinChemists Rose Quartz Mineral Facial Serum is a clean beauty formula that combines the power of rose quartz and diamond powder to brighten and smooth the skin. Enriched with natural ingredients like pomegranate fruit extract and hydrolyzed wheat protein, this serum hydrates and plumps the skin while promoting a healthy and calm complexion. Experience the benefits of this luxurious serum that enhances your skin's texture and gives you a dewy and glazed look.

Ingredients

Aqua, Butylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Mica, HDI/trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Buteth-3, Glycerin, Macrocystis Pyrifera Extract, Sodium Benzotriazolyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Disodium EDTA, PVP, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dehydroacetic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Silica, Dimethiconol, Tributyl Citrate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Citronellol, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Limonene, Dimethylmethoxy Chromanyl Palmitate, Quartz, Diamond Powder, CI 77891, CI 17200

