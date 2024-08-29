Marketplace.
Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Rejuvenating Night Moisturizer 60ml

Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Rejuvenating Night Moisturizer 60ml
Experience the ultimate overnight hydration with our Madagascan Coconut Night Moisturizer. This powerful formula reduces visible signs of aging and enhances the skin barrier for ultimate cell renewal. Enriched with high-potency beneficial ingredients, it deeply hydrates and leaves your skin bouncy, glowing, and protected. Wake up to a revitalized complexion that's moisturized, smooth, and healthy.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Aroma (Flavor), Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Gluconate, Gardenia Florida Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Beta Vulgaris (Beetroot Red)

