Skin Research Breast Boost 100ml

Skin Research Breast Boost Cream is a professional-grade formula that smooths the skin and enhances breast volume. With nourishing ingredients like Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, and Collagen, this cream is perfect for individuals with maturing skin aged 40+. Achieve firmer, toned bust with this targeted treatment.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Urea, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-2, Sodium Lactate, Stearic Acid, Petrolatum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Steareth-21, Phenoxyethanol, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Acetyl Hexapeptide-38, Pseudoalteromonas Ferment Extract, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Tripeptide-10 Citrulline, Tripeptide-1, Lecithin, Soluble Collagen, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum, Xantan Gum, Carbomer

