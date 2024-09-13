Marketplace.
Skin Superfood Lemon Superfood Rescue Butter 60ml

Skin Superfood Lemon Superfood Rescue Butter 60ml
This multi-purpose Lemon Butter is a luxurious and hydrating treatment for dry skin. With nourishing ingredients like Shea Butter, Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, and Lemongrass, it can be used as a moisturizer for the face, body, and hands. Its ultra-hydrating formula locks in moisture and soothes the skin, leaving it nourished and healthy.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seabuckthorn) Fruit Oil, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, Citral, Dehydroacetic Acid, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil, Geraniol, Linalool, Citronellol, Eugenol, Isoeugenol, Limonene

