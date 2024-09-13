Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Rollers (Gold Metal Handle)

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Roller is a skincare tool that improves skin elasticity, encourages lymphatic drainage, and prevents wrinkles. Made with calming jade, it is especially beneficial for irritated skin conditions. Use this stimulating massage for 15-20 minutes with moisturizer, serum, or oil to achieve a U-shape from the chin to the ears, while also rolling over the eyebrows and forehead area. Refrigerating the roller provides a de-puffing effect, offering a refreshing addition to your skincare routine.

Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Roller is a skincare tool that improves skin elasticity, encourages lymphatic drainage, and prevents wrinkles. Made with calming jade, it is especially beneficial for irritated skin conditions. Use this stimulating massage for 15-20 minutes with moisturizer, serum, or oil to achieve a U-shape from the chin to the ears, while also rolling over the eyebrows and forehead area. Refrigerating the roller provides a de-puffing effect, offering a refreshing addition to your skincare routine.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.