Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Rollers (Gold Metal Handle)

Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Rollers (Gold Metal Handle)
Dr Botanicals Aventurine Jade Soothing Energy Facial Roller is a skincare tool that improves skin elasticity, encourages lymphatic drainage, and prevents wrinkles. Made with calming jade, it is especially beneficial for irritated skin conditions. Use this stimulating massage for 15-20 minutes with moisturizer, serum, or oil to achieve a U-shape from the chin to the ears, while also rolling over the eyebrows and forehead area. Refrigerating the roller provides a de-puffing effect, offering a refreshing addition to your skincare routine.

