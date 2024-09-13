Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Watermelon Superfood 2-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover with Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid & Lactic Acid 100ml

Dr Botanicals Watermelon Superfood 2-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover with Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid & Lactic Acid 100ml
The Watermelon Cleanser & Makeup Remover is a powerful formula that combines Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Gluconolactone to help improve skin texture and reduce blemishes. With the added benefits of natural watermelon seed oil, it cleanses the skin without leaving a greasy residue. This carefully curated blend revitalizes the skin, enhancing its natural radiance for a healthy and glowing complexion.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Coconut Acid, Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Citrullus Lanatus Seed Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Calcium Gluconate, CI 17200, CI 15985

