Marketplace.
image 1 of Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500ml
image 1 of Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500mlimage 2 of Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500mlimage 3 of Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500ml

Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.90

£14.90/each

Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Moisturising Shampoo 500ml
The Moisturising and Replenishing Shampoo for Dull, Lifeless Hair is a vegan and gluten-free formula designed to revitalize dull hair. With antioxidant and moisturizing properties of Panthenol and a warm citrus scent, it provides hydration and shine to create healthier, revitalized hair.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-7, Coumarin, Coconut Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Alphaisomethyl lonone, Citric Acid, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Magnesium Nitrate, Formic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here