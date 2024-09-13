Marketplace.
Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Restoring Conditioner 500ml

£14.90

£14.90/each

Organic & Botanic Madagascan Coconut Restoring Conditioner 500ml
Experience the ultimate moisture boost with our Madagascan Coconut Restoring Conditioner. Formulated with intelligent Botanical ingredients, it provides softness and radiance for dry, dehydrated hair. Nourish and smooth your locks with the hydrating power of Panthenol, while enjoying the fresh and alluring scent of Coumarin plant extract.

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydrolyzed Wheat, Panthenol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Potassium sorbate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Coumarin

