Marketplace.
image 1 of Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500ml
image 1 of Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500mlimage 2 of Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500mlimage 3 of Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500ml

Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.90

£14.90/each

Organic & Botanic Biotin Shampoo 500ml
Organic & Botanic Biotin Hair Growth Shampoo is a natural and vegan formula that creates luscious hair with the power of active Biotin. This refreshing treatment enhances the appearance of fine hair, frizzy hair, and more, while providing elasticity and combating premature hair loss. Experience the transformative benefits of this coconut-scented shampoo for healthy and vibrant hair.

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Polysorbate-20, Parfum, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Biotin

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here