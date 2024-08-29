Marketplace.
image 1 of Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250ml
image 1 of Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250mlimage 2 of Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250mlimage 3 of Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250mlimage 4 of Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250ml

Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by skinChemists

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£65.00

£65.00/each

Skin Research Collagen Peptide & Hyaluronic Acid Daily Conditioner with Argan Oil 250ml
Transform tired-looking hair with our Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid conditioner enriched with natural hero ingredient, Argan Oil. This complete care and protection formula improves manageability and shine without weighing hair down. Experience boosted healthy hair growth and replenished moisture with the antioxidant power of Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, and Aloe Vera, while Argan Oil adds elasticity and shine for a nourished and vibrant look.

Ingredients

Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isoamyl Cocoate, Distearoylethyl Dimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Sucrose Laurate, Hydrolyzed Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Salvia Sclarea Extract, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Propanediol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Parfum

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here