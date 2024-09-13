Marketplace.
skinChemists Biotin Protein Conditioner 500ml

skinChemists Biotin Protein Conditioner 500ml
Transform dull hair with our Fortifying Biotin Conditioner. Enriched with Biotin, Panthenol, and Sweet Almond Oil, this exclusive blend creates resilient, hydrated hair that looks and feels thicker. Say goodbye to frizz and split ends for a silky, smooth finish!

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl alcohol, Behentrimonium chloride, Prunus amygdalus dulcis oil, Isopropyl alcohol, Parfum, Panthenol, Guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride, Hydrolyzed corn protein, Hydrolyzed wheat protein, Hydrolyzed soy protein, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Biotin, Leuconostoc/ radish root ferment filtrate, Citric acid, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

