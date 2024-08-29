Marketplace.
Charles Bentley 6.5L Slow Cooker Black Removable Ceramic Bowl 315W

Elevate your cooking game with the Charles Bentley Large Slow Cooker, a kitchen essential that makes preparing delicious, hearty meals effortless and convenient. With a generous 6.5-litre capacity, this slow cooker is perfect for family meals, comfortably serving 5-6 people. Whether you're crafting stews, soups, chilli, or curry, simply add your ingredients, select your heat setting, and let the cooker do the rest. Featuring two heat settings, a 'keep warm' function, and a removable ceramic pot that's both microwave and dishwasher safe, this slow cooker combines functionality with ease of use. The tempered glass lid allows for easy viewing of your meal's progress, while the brushed stainless steel body adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen countertop. Complete with a spoon, this slow cooker is all you need to make mealtime preparation a breeze.
6.5L capacity serves 5-6 peopleIncludes 'Keep warm' functionRemovable, dishwasher safe pot

