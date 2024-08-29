HOMCOM 100L Wood Laundry Basket Flip Lid Removable Lining Grey

This laundry basket from HOMCOM is a must for those who love tidy and clean homes. With a 100 litre capacity, it is ideal for personal use or sharing with a partner, keeping all dirty clothes together until washing day. The basket is natural water-resistant so it can be used in bathrooms. Inside, a removable lining sits which can be washed for freshness, with a flip up lid which allows easy access whilst concealing any odours from dirty clothes for hygiene.