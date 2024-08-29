HOMCOM Bamboo Laundry Basket with Shelf Pull-out Bags for Bedroom

A tidy home makes a tidy mind - start with keeping dirty laundry out of the way: go for this HOMCOM wooden laundry basket for a simply and stylish approach. The frame, made from bamboo, means a strong structure for plenty of support - it's naturally resistant to bacterial build-up: ideal for moisture-filled environments. Complete with a handy top shelf and two carry handles.