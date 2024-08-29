HOMCOM 100L Bamboo Laundry Basket w/ 2 Compartments Washing Baskets

Dirty clothing need never be in the way again. This HOMCOM laundry sorter is an easy way to store your dirty clothes, keeping odours at bay with its bamboo structure and lid. It comes with two separate compartments - so you can organise garments

whether that be between you and a partner or via colours and washes, the choice is yours. The bamboo is naturally breathable and avoids collecting damp. Complete with an easy-lift lid and two handles.