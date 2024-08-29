HOMCOM 55L Bamboo Corner Laundry Hamper Bamboo Laundry Basket Natural

Dirty clothing need never be in the way again. This HOMCOM laundry hamper is an easy way to store your dirty clothes, keeping odours at bay with its bamboo structure and lid. A single compartment design, formed into a triangular shape, makes it perfect for individual use and fitting into smaller corners. The bamboo is naturally breathable and avoids collecting damp. Complete with an easy-lift lid with handle.