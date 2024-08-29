HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basket

This laundry basket is an ideal solution for any home, keep all your cloths ready for the wash. Made with natural wood with an inner cloth lining for easy organization and is removable for washing. This basket comes with 2 sections for organizing different types of cloths from Lights to darks, the basket comes with handles so it can be easily be moved around, a great item to have in your home.