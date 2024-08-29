Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basket
image 1 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basketimage 2 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basketimage 3 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basketimage 4 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basketimage 5 of HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basket

HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basket

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

HOMCOM 100L Laundry Hamper Large 100L Double Washing Basket
This laundry basket is an ideal solution for any home, keep all your cloths ready for the wash. Made with natural wood with an inner cloth lining for easy organization and is removable for washing. This basket comes with 2 sections for organizing different types of cloths from Lights to darks, the basket comes with handles so it can be easily be moved around, a great item to have in your home.
3 handles design on lid and basket body for convenient carryingA modern range made from natural bambooDetachable and foldable when not used

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here