HOMCOM Collapsible Clothes Hamper with Lid Handles Removable Lining

This laundry basket from HOMCOM is an ideal solution for any home, keeps all your cloths ready for washing, saving hours on digging through everything for laundry each weekend. Made with with an inner cloth lining for easy organization and is removable for washing. The steel frame provides added stability for daily use, while the lid conceals smelly clothes within the hamper. The basket comes with handles, so it can be easily moved around, a great item to have in your home.