HOMCOM 2 Section Collapsible Laundry Hamper Lid Removable Lining, Grey

Keep dirty clothes stored and easy and efficient way - with this laundry basket from HOMCOM. There are two sections - a 'light' and a 'dark', meaning less mix-ups when washing - less clothes ruined. The shell is made from natural bamboo, so it's lightweight and naturally resistant to moisture. Perfect for bathrooms and kitchens. Comes complete with handle on the lid and side to carry around easily.