MAM Welcome To The World Newborn Bottle Set With Baby Soother And Clip Boy Blue

MAM Welcome to The World Set - a bundle of gifts for your bundle of joy! Nothing says ""Welcome to the World!"" better than our handy gift set for new and expecting parents. The MAM Welcome to The World Set includes three anti-colic baby bottles, a soother, and a soother clip. Each bottle's teat is made from SkinSoft Silicone, a texture that feels like a mother's skin and aids in the transition from breastfeeding to bottle feeding. With 94 Percent of babies* accepting MAM's trademarked teats, you could say that you've found the best bottles for breastfed babies. Each set comes with one of our MAM baby soothers, suitable from birth and again featuring SkinSoft Silicone. Use the handy clip to attach baby's soother to clothing, bags, or wherever you need it. Product Details: Gift Set - Take care of the essentials for the new parents in your life Self Sterilising - All three bottles can be sterilised in the microwave Anti Colic - For smoother flow and a happier baby SkinSoft Silicone - Feels just like mum Includes 3x anti-colic bottles (2x 160 ml & 1x 260 ml), 1x Start Soother, and a soother clip. *Market research 2009-2022, tested with 1,643 babies **Market research 2010-2018, tested with 1,383 babies. Box Contains 2 x 160 ml anti-colic bottles 1 x 260 ml anti-colic bottle 1 x Starter Soother 1 x Soother Clip