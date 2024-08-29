Bumblebee My Little Trainer Seat

Bumblebee My Little Trainer Seat Fun, stable, and splash-proof for the little adventurer. Easily fits most toilets, making every visit a buzz.

Designed with your child's comfort in mind, our Trainer Seat features an ergonomic design that makes their seat experience both safe and comfy, making the transition from potty to toilet as smooth as possible. Our universal fit means that our Trainer Seat can accompany your child to almost any bathroom, ensuring a familiar and comfortable experience, no matter where they go. Hygiene is key, which is why our Trainer Seat is designed for easy cleaning. A quick wipe down is all it takes to keep it sanitary and ready for the next use.

Number of uses

1