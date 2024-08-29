Sage Green My Little Step Stool

Sage Green My Little Step Stool Bring a touch of nature indoors with our Sage Step Stool. Secure, and easy to transport, it pairs perfectly with your potty, supporting greener living from the ground up.

Our Step Stool is designed with your child's safety as the top priority. Featuring non-slip surfaces and a sturdy design, it ensures a secure step up every time, giving you peace of mind. Life gets messy, but clean-up shouldn't be. Our Step Stool's easy-to-clean surface means you can quickly wipe away any spills or messes, keeping it ready for its next use. Versatility at its best – our Step Stool fits into any room, from the kitchen to the bathroom, helping your child reach new heights safely and confidently.

Number of uses

1