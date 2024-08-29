Dinosaur My Little Step Stool

Dinosaur My Little Step Stool Bring adventure to new heights with this Dinosaur Step Stool. Designed in the UK with non-slip security and easy carry handles, making every reach safe and exciting.

Our Step Stool is designed with your child's safety as the top priority. Featuring non-slip surfaces and a sturdy design, it ensures a secure step up every time, giving you peace of mind. Life gets messy, but clean-up shouldn't be. Our Step Stool's easy-to-clean surface means you can quickly wipe away any spills or messes, keeping it ready for its next use. Versatility at its best – our Step Stool fits into any room, from the kitchen to the bathroom, helping your child reach new heights safely and confidently.

Number of uses

1